Dubai: In yet another shocking crime in Jordan, a young man stabbed his father to death and then ran over him multiple times to make sure he is dead, local media reported.
The son, who is believed to suffering from a psychological disorder, was immediately arrested and the police has launched an investigation.
Hamad Al Zawaidah, who is a retired colonel, was stabbed three times by a sharp object. The son is also believed to wanted over drug cases.
This comes five months after a crime that horrified Jordanians when a 16-year-old’s hands were chopped off and his eyes gouged out by a gang of men in Zarqa city. Many in the country taking to social media to call for the most severe punishment.
Over the past few years, Jordan has witnessed a spike in domestic crimes. Last year and specifically in July, a woman was beaten to death with a brick by her father and brothers in a so-called “honour killing”, sparking outrage across social media and among Jordanian activists.
The woman, Ahlam, divorced and in her late 30s, had been returned to her family after being placed in a women’s detention facility for complaining about being a victim of domestic abuse, advocates said.