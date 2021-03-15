Dubai: A Saudi man on Sunday died of a heart attack on an Egypt Air flight from Aswan to Cairo, local media reported.
The 70-year-old man, who has not been identified, suffered chest pains and breathing problems.
The flight crew, who believed he was having a cardiac arrest, gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions to save his life.
Chest pain
A source at Cairo International Airport told local media, “The airport received an alert from the flight captain who informed them that he needs a doctor and ambulance be ready at the airport before landing because a Saudi passenger suffered chest pain and shortness of breath.”
The passenger was examined immediately after the plane landed but he was already dead. Passengers on the flight fear it may have been due to COVID-19 complications.
The deceased’s body was transferred to hospital for burial procedures.