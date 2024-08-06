Dubai: One Israeli was killed and five were injured in three drone attacks by Hezbollah on Nahariya in Western Galile and Acre in Israel’s north on Tuesday.

According to Israeli media, at least three explosive-laden drones infiltrated Israeli airspace, one landing near the coastal city of Nahariya killed one and causing injuries.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics were treating "a 30-year-old male in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman in mild to moderate condition with shrapnel injuries... and evacuating them to the Galilee Hospital in Nahariya", near Acre.

Hezbollah said its latest attacks were in response to an air strike on the southern village of Ebba on Monday that the Israeli military said targeted a commander in the group's elite Radwan Force.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is set to give a televised speech at 5pm (1400 GMT).