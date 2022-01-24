Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for allegedly digging up the body of a recently buried girl, raping it and burning it.
According to media reports, the girl had recently died after being infected with COVId-19. The rapist did not know that.
He set the body as well as others buried in the same grave on fire in order to draw people’s attention in a bid to take revenge on the graveyard watchman. The idea was to implicate the watchman in the eyes of the girl’s family.
However, police investigations led to the identification of the perpetrator of the unprecedented crime and upon being interrogated, the suspect confessed.
The case has been referred to Cairo Criminal Court, which will issue its ruling on March 22.