Dubai: Jordanian security forces arrested a man for beating his two daughters to death in Ramtha, in the northwest of Jordan, local media reported.
The suspect has been allegedly accused of beating to death his daughters, Sali and Ghazal, 12 and 9, before he buried one of them in the vicinity of their house.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said an Arab woman lodged a complaint saying her ex-husband, who suffers from mental illness, brutally beat her four children continuously, two daughters and two sons. In her complaint, the mother said she fears for her children’s lives.
Police went to the house and arrested the suspect. While searching for the four children, only two boys were found and confirmed that their father had beaten them constantly. They also said that he killed their two sisters, 9 and 12 years old, after violently beating them.
During investigation, the father confessed that 10 days ago he had beaten one of his daughters, which led to her death and buried her in the vicinity of the house. Days later, he beat the other one to death, and threw her body into a pit next to the house. The spokesperson confirmed that the public prosecutor and the forensic doctor were immediately informed and summoned, and the bodies of the two girls were dug out and transferred to forensic medicine.
The two boys were sent to hospital to check on their physical and psychological conditions. According to a report by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), 75 per cent of Jordanian children subject to physical violence.