A turret of a destroyed armoured fighting vehicle is seen in a wheat field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside the town of Ichnia, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine June 7, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío in the village of El Rocío in Almonte, Spain, on Saturday June 4, 2022, during the annual pilgrimage in which hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin del Rocio converge in and around the shrine.
Image Credit: AP
A jogger runs towards Bug Light while a lobster boat heads out of Portland Harbor under calm conditions, Tuesday morning. June 7, 2022, in South Portland, Maine.
Image Credit: AP
Francis Mwangi, 13, uses an Oculus virtual reality (VR) headset, to virtually visit Buckingham Palace during the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in Nyeri, Kenya June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sailors participate in the annual long-distance dhow sailing race, known as Al Gaffal, near Sir Abu Nuair island towards the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on June 4, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pilgrims are pictured outside the hermitage of El Rocio at dawn on June 6, 2022 in the village of El Rocio, in the Andalusian province of Huelva. The annual El Rocio pilgrimage, the largest in Spain, gathers hundreds of thousands of devotees in traditional outfits converging in a burst of colour as they make their way on horseback and on board decorated carriages across the Andalusian countryside.
Image Credit: AFP
US actor Matthew McConaughey holds a photo of Alithia Ramirez, a 10 year old student who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, while speaking during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2022. - McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, has been meeting with Senators to discuss gun control reform following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Image Credit: AFP
An aerial picture taken by drone shows young Iraqis swimming in the Shatt Al Arab waterway near a shipwreck in the southern city of Basra on June 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors view "Divided Layers", an immersive installation by Daniel Arsham presented by Kohler Company, a global leader in kitchen and bathroom design and inovation, on June 9, 2022 at Palazzo del Senato during the Fuorisalone 2022 design and furniture fair in Milan.
Image Credit: AFP