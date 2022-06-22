1 of 17
Yogis participate in a Solstice in 'Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga' event marking the summer solstice in Times Square, New York, on June 21, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
People practise yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province.
Image Credit: AFP
People participate in a mass yoga session in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Image Credit: AFP
Palestinian youths participate in a yoga session in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
People perform yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image Credit: AP
A group of people participate in a yoga session on the beach in Miami Beach, Florida.
Image Credit: AFP
Yoga enthusiasts take part in a mass yoga session at the amphitheatre lawns at North Beach in Durban, South Africa.
Image Credit: AFP
A yoga seeker performs on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, standing on the archeo-astronomical site, the megalithic observatory "Kokino" in the northeastern Republic of Macedonia.
Image Credit: AFP
Students participate in a yoga session at the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, India.
Image Credit: AFP
Women practice yoga in Lahore, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
People take part in a Yoga practice to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, in Antigua Guatemala.
Image Credit: AFP
Women perform yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Srinagar.
Image Credit: Mohammad Amin War
Buddhist Monks along with the people perform yoga near Mahabodhi Temple Bodh Gaya, in Gaya.
Image Credit: Sanjay Kumar
Sri Lanka Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe participates in a mega event organized by the High Commission of India and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022, at Independence Square, in Colombo.
Image Credit: ANI
Karate students practice yoga at a dojo on the occasion of International Yoga Day in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.
Image Credit: AFP
People perform Yoga to mark International Day of Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India.
Image Credit: AP
Players associated with a water sports club perform yoga in the river Yamuna, during International Yoga Day in New Delhi.
Image Credit: REUTERS