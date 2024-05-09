Ormond (Melbourne) : Two brothers have been arrested for stabbing a 22-year-old Indian student outside a residence on North Road, Australia Today reported.

Navjeet Singh Sandhu was killed in a dispute outside a residence on North Road in Melbourne’s south-east suburb of Ormond. The international student lost his life while attempting to mediate in a fight on a fateful Saturday morning, succumbing to fatal stab wounds.

Emergency responders found Sandhu and another individual, 30-year-old Sharvan Kumar, both with stab wounds around 1am.

Despite efforts, Sandhu’s injuries proved fatal, while Kumar was moved to a hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Abhijeet and Robin Gartan are also from Haryana.

The victim was from Haryana.

Police reports indicate that the individuals involved were acquainted with each other, as reported by Australia Today.

Gurmeet Singh, a close family friend and Sandhu’s roommate, penned heartfelt words on a GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting the grieving family, describing Sandhu as the cherished son of his parents and a loving sibling to two sisters.

The GoFundMe campaign endeavours to raise funds to repatriate Sandhu’s remains to India and extend financial assistance to his mourning family.

The outpouring of support has been immense, with donations surpassing $74,000 towards the $100,000 target, illustrating a community deeply affected by the tragic loss.

The case has taken a significant turn with the apprehension of two brothers, Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, in regional New South Wales.

Aged 26 and 27 respectively, the suspects face extradition to Victoria concerning their alleged involvement in Sandhu’s death.