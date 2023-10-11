Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas, pounding neighborhoods with airstrikes and expanding the mobilization of reservists to 360,000.

The military said it had regained effective control over the Gaza border and areas Hamas attacked in the south of Israel.

The war, which has claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza.

Given below are the latest developments from the conflict zone:

At least 30 dead as Israel pounds Gaza overnight

At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said Wednesday.

Dozens of residential buildings, factories, mosques and shops were hit, the head of the government's media office, Salama Marouf, told AFP.

The Israeli military confirmed it had hit several Hamas targets during the night.

Plane carrying US armaments lands in Israel

A plane carrying advanced armaments “designed to facilitate significant military operations” landed Tuesday evening at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF said in a statement.

More than 260,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

Over 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, as heavy Israeli bombardments from the air, land and sea continue to hit the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations said.

Fierce fighting has left thousands dead on both sides since Hamas launched a surprise assault on Saturday, spurring Israel's reprisal bombing campaign.

"Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes," said UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in an update Tuesday, warning that "this number is expected to rise further".

Palestinians watch others looking for injured in the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike. Image Credit: AP

Israel death toll rises to 1,200

More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson said Wednesday, up from 1,000 previously reported.

"The death toll is a staggering 1,200 dead Israelis," IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said in a video message, adding that "the overwhelming majority of them" were civilians.

2 Filipinos killed in attacks by Hamas

Two Filipinos have been killed as a result of the attacks by Hamas militants on Israel, where thousands of Filipinos live and work, said Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Manalo condemned the killings in a brief statement he posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not provide other details, including the circumstances of the deaths and the identities of the victims.

“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,” Manalo said.

He added that the Philippines is ready to work with other countries toward a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Canada planing to airlift Canadians from Israel

Canadian citizens will be flown out of the country from the Tel Aviv, Israel, airport in coming days in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel, Canada's foreign minister said Tuesday.

The government plans to conduct the evacuation using aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post did not mention those Canadians who are believed to be trapped in Gaza after Israel closed off the Hamas-controlled territory.

Canada is trying to determine how many of its citizens are among the dead or missing. Friends and family have confirmed that 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver and former Montreal resident Alexandre Look, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, were two of the hundreds killed while attending a music festival in southern Israel.

US intelligence didn't see attack coming

US intelligence did not pick up signs of the Hamas attack on Israel, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

We did not see anything that suggested an attack of this type was going to unfold any more than the Israelis did - Jake Sullivan | White House National Security Adviser

As other White House officials have done in recent days, Sullivan also reiterated that the U.S. government has also not seen any direct linkage between Iran and the Hamas attack over the weekend.

US says special operations forces working with Israelis

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that a small group of U.S. special operations forces is now working with the Israelis to help with planning and intelligence in their counteroperations against Hamas.

“We also have the ability to rapidly deploy other resources into the region,” Austin said.

Austin released the information to reporters traveling with him to a Ukraine contact group meeting in Brussels.

8 French citizens have been killed in Israel

The number of French people killed in Israel has risen to eight — with 20 unaccounted for — the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Several of those are believed to be held hostage.

The ministry previously confirmed the deaths of four other French citizens killed in the Hamas militant attacks in Israel. At the time, the ministry said another 13 French citizens were missing and that some of them have “very likely” been kidnapped, including a 12-year-old boy.

French media identified the boy by his first name, Eitan, and reported that he lived with his family in the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel. Le Parisien newspaper quoted an aunt as saying that the boy was captured Saturday by Hamas militants who took him away on a motorbike.

Red Cross officials working to gain acces to prisoners

An official at the International Committee of the Red Cross says his organization has been in touch with both Hamas and Israeli officials about accessing prisoners, but so far have had no access to them.

Fabrizio Carboni, the regional director for the Near and Middle East for the ICRC, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that this includes the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during its unprecedented incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

UN says dire situation in Gaza worsening

The already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening now that Israel has cut water, electricity and medical supplies to the region, the United Nations said Tuesday.

According to U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said Palestinians in Gaza now only have electricity for three to four hours per day, which is hindering the functioning of health facilities and treatment of the injured.

The humanitarian coordinator, Lynne Hastings, reported that access for humanitarian staff and supplies in Gaza has also been cut and the intensity of the hostilities is limiting the ability to deliver aid, the U.N. spokesman said. Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed with mass casualties and running low on medical supplies and ambulances are running out of fuel, Hastings said, according to Haq.