Dubai: A 36-year-old Iraqi man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a woman following a personal dispute over “food”, local media reported.
The crime took place in Al Diwaniyah, the capital of Iraq’s Al Qādisiyyah Governorate.
Police from the anti-Crime department, in partnership with the Salhia Police Station, arrested the man less than two hours after committing the crime.
The man confessed to killing the woman following a dispute over the food for pilgrims at Imam Hussein shrine.
He is reported to have used a RPK machine gun and shot the victim in the head inside her house killing her on spot. Four people were also injured, including two from the victim’s family.