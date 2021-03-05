1 of 18
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 18
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi welcoming Pope Francis at Baghdad Airport.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 18
Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 18
Pope Francis walks down the steps of an airplane as he arrives at Baghdad international airport, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 18
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 18
Pope Francis walks down the steps of an airplane as he arrives at Baghdad international airport, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 18
Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the airplane heading to Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 18
Pope Francis walks down the steps of an airplane as he arrives at Baghdad international airport, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 18
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 18
Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the airplane heading to Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 18
A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 18
A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 18
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi welcoming Pope Francis at Baghdad Airport.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 18
A man takes selfies as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis, at Baghdad Airport Road, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 18
Iraqi Christians gather at the Church of the Virgin Mary before going to the airport.
Image Credit: AP
16 of 18
Iraqi security forces stand guard by a mural depicting Pope Francis outside of Our Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
17 of 18
A man holds an Iraqi flag as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis, at Baghdad Airport Road.
Image Credit: Reuters
18 of 18
Pope Francis gives his blessing as he prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq
Image Credit: AP