Cairo: Several rockets were Friday launched at the Baghdad airport near a US airbase, in the latest such attacks in Iraq, local media reported.
The civilian part of the airport early Friday was subject to a rocket attack, a security source said. At least six rockets landed in the runway and nearby areas, causing damage to several planes.
The state carrier, Iraqi Airways, said one of its decommissioned aircraft was damaged in the attack, according to Iraq’s state news agency.
“Direct travel flights continue,” the airline added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Iraq has in recent months seen a string of attacks blamed on Iran-backed militias hostile to the US.
Last month, Iraq said that US combat troops completely departed from the country and the US military presence is now limited to offering advice and training in fighting Daesh terrorists.