Dubai: A massive blaze sparked by an exploding oxygen cylinder killed at least 41 people, most of them COVID-19 patients, at Al Hussain hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, Iraq late Monday, local media reported.
The death toll is expected to rise as more patients who suffered severe burns are not expected to recover.
According to the Dhi Qar Health Directorate, two medical staff and a security man are among the dead.
Some 60 patients were at the 100-bed hospital when the fire broke out. The corridors of the hospital are full of burnt bodies, according to local media.
This is the second fire incident after 82 people were killed when a fire broke out in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad in April.