Beirut: Hezbollah drone attacks on a military base in southern Haifa left three Israelis dead and 67 wounded, including nine in serious condition. Ambulances and air force helicopters were quickly dispatched to evacuate the injured.

The Iran-backed group launched "a squadron of attack drones at a training camp... in Binyamina, south of Haifa," it said, in "response to Zionist attacks" including Israeli air strikes in the central Beirut neighbourhoods of Basta and Nweiri that killed 22 people on Thursday.

The Israeli army reported intercepting another drone launched from Lebanon off Israel’s northern coast. This interception follows a drone strike that has resulted in dozens of casualties, which we have been covering.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said a tank collided with a UN peacekeeping post, while coming under heavy fire in southern Lebanon during an incident when multiple soldiers were injured.

"An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post. Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post," the military said in a statement, after the UN mission accused two Israeli tanks of "forcibly" entering their position.

TOPSHOT - A rescuer searches for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 12, 2024. The official National News Agency (NNA) said "Israeli warplanes... carried out a strike that targeted the centre of the marketplace" in Nabatiyeh, an important south Lebanon city located around 12 kilometres from the border with Israel. (Photo by Abbas FAKIH / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Israel battled Hezbollah in south Lebanon as the air force expanded its bombardment of the country, with the Iran-backed group reporting “point-blank range” fighting and Israel announcing the capture of a fighter.

Israeli warplanes hit a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border on Sunday, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said.

There were also deadly strikes on a Shiite village in a mostly Christian mountain area and another in north Lebanon, the health ministry said. AFP footage from the northern Deir Billa area showed rescuers and villagers digging through debris left by a strike with their bare hands.

In Kfar Tibnit, the NNA said a strike destroyed a mosque.

“It was a significant place because families used to gather in the square right next to it on special occasions,” Mayor Fuad Yassin told AFP, adding that the mosque was at least 100 years old.

The health ministry said strikes on three villages on Saturday killed 15 people.

Paramedics injured

The Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were lightly injured and ambulances destroyed in Sirbin when a house was hit by a second air strike as they searched for casualties.

Israel has alleged that militants use civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and Gaza to conduct operations - a claim the groups have denied.

The Israeli military said its 36th division continued “targeted and limited operational activity” against Hezbollah.

Jets hit “Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities and additional terror targets” and on the ground, soldiers “eliminated dozens of terrorists”, it said.

According to the NNA, Israeli forces have “escalated their attacks” on southern Lebanon, with “successive air strikes from midnight until morning” pounding several border villages.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it clashed with Israeli troops who tried to “infiltrate” twice into a border village, sparking an hour-long battle.

It later said it shelled Israeli soldiers gathered in the village of Maroun al-Ras, and that in Blida village, its forces engaged Israeli soldiers “with machine guns at point-blank range”.

It also said it launched a salvo of rockets at a “base in southern Haifa” in Israel.

Israel said it intercepted five projectiles after Hezbollah launched around 320 projectiles into Israel over the weekend of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

It also said it struck roughly 280 “terror targets” in Lebanon and Gaza over the same period.

A Hezbollah militant was captured emerging from a tunnel in south Lebanon on Sunday, Israel’s military said, the first such announcement since the start of the ground offensive.

Hezbollah airs audio recording from slain leader Nasrallah Hezbollah on Sunday aired an audio recording of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah just over two weeks after an Israeli air strike killed him in southern Beirut.



"We count on you... to defend your people, your families, your nation, your values and your dignity, and to defend this holy and blessed land and this honourable people," said Nasrallah, who was killed on September 27, in a recording it said was made as he addressed Hezbollah fighters during a military manoeuvre.

‘No military solution’

With no sign of the war easing, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned against a “catastrophic” regional conflict.

Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, told AFP he feared an Israeli escalation against Hezbollah could soon spiral “into a regional conflict with catastrophic impact for everyone”.

There is “no military solution”, Tenenti said.

At least five UN peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israeli forces battle Hezbollah.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told his US counterpart troops would “continue to take measures to avoid harm to UNIFIL troops”, his ministry said Sunday.

Lebanon call for ceasefire

Hamas sparked the year-long war in Gaza by launching the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

The number includes hostages killed in captivity.

Syrians who were refugees in Lebanon return to their home country after a journey to the opposition held northern Idlib province through the crossing Aoun al-Dadat north of Manbij. Image Credit: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 42,227 people, the majority civilians, have been killed since Israel’s military campaign began there. The UN acknowledges these figures to be reliable.

In support of its ally Hamas, Hezbollah started firing into northern Israel in October last year, triggering a near-daily exchange of fire that even before the current escalation had led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

In September, Israel expanded its focus to Lebanon, with Netanyahu vowing to fight Hezbollah until Israelis displaced by the violence could return to their homes.

Since Israel began a wave of air strikes on targets around Lebanon and sent troops across the border, more than 1,200 people have been killed, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, and a million others have been displaced.

Efforts to negotiate an end to the Lebanon and Gaza wars have so far failed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his government would ask the UN Security Council to issue a new resolution calling for a “full and immediate ceasefire”.

In a show of support for Hezbollah - which Tehran arms and finances - the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Saturday visited the Lebanese capital.

A Palestinian youth reacts upon seeing the bodies of relatives killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, in front of the al-Maamadani on October 12, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

In another high-level contact ahead of Israel’s expected retaliation for Iran’s October 1 missile attack, Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, visited Iraq on Sunday.

There, he vowed there would be “no red lines” for Iran in defending its people and interests.

‘Risk of death’

In Gaza, Israeli forces have focused on an area around Jabalia in the north, with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, saying the fighting is causing more suffering for hundreds of thousands of people trapped there.

“Our brave soldiers are now in the heart of Jabalia, where they are dismantling the Hamas strongholds,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas on Sunday condemned what it described as Israel’s “criminal military campaign” in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip, many of whom have been uprooted multiple times by the war, were praying for an end to the violence.