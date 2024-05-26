Gaza: The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Sunday it had launched a “large rocket barrage” at Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

The Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades said in a post on Telegram that they had targeted Tel Aviv “with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians”.

Israel’s army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central Israel from Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah, where its forces have been battling Palestinian militants.

An AFP correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported seeing rockets being fired from Rafah, and the military said that “some of the rockets were intercepted” by Israeli air defences.

Hamas Al Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens had not been heard in Tel Aviv for the past four months. The reason for the sirens was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.

Israeli emergency medical services said they had received no reports of casualties.