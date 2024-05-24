Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and US President Joe Biden have agreed on the delivery of humanitarian aid and fuel to the United Nations at the Karam Abu Salem Crossing temporarily, until a legal mechanism is reached to re-operate the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.
This came in a phone call the Egyptian president received on Friday from the US President, during which they reviewed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
The two presidents affirmed their rejection of all attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land and expressed their support for all efforts aimed at preventing the aggravation and expansion of the conflict, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.