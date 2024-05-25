Abu Dhabi: The UAE welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional provisional measures on Israel, demanding an immediate halt to military operations in Rafah governorate, and the exacerbation of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that the UAE affirms the need to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, avoid further loss of life, and halt escalation in all the regions of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised the importance of alleviating the extremely critical and deepening humanitarian catastrophe faced by civilians in Gaza due to the continuous Israeli aggression against the Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed the significance of ensuring the arrival of humanitarian and relief aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment to the Gaza Strip. In this context, it stressed the importance of the decision issued by the Court regarding the necessity of keeping the Rafah Crossing open for the widespread and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid.

The Ministry underlined that the UAE continues to work with unprecedented determination with international partners to intensify all efforts to ensure the arrival and distribution of relief through all available means. Moreover, this includes the safe delivery of aid by land, sea and air to contribute to alleviating the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip due to this ongoing war.