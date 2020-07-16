Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian man - wielding two knives and painted green -was shot dead by police after he attempted to storm the media production city in Cairo, Egyptian media reported.
Naked from the waist up and coated with green paint the man wounded two officers at the media complex located near Cairo before the forces shot him, according to Al Ahram.
Social media users posted videos of the clash while Sada Al Balad TV reported that he was shouting “God is great”, while there were no further details about the identity of the perpetrator or the background of the incident.
Forensic experts have taken a sample of the man’s blood, and fingerprints from the crime scene, as investigations begin by the Public Prosecution.
Authorities have demanded footage from surveillance cameras to help with investigations of the incident.
Initial reports indicate that the man from the Al Buhaira province, entered the facility, undressed and painted himself green. It us unclear if he suffered mental illness or not.