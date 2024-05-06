Dubai: An 18-year-old Saudi citizen has been arrested in Najran for killing his sister in front of her own children.

The “Public Security” account of the Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia made the announcement, revealing that the woman was fatally shot by her brother with a weapon in his possession.

Reports from account on the “X” platform, said the assailant fired eight bullets at his sister as she prepared to leave for work in broad daylight in front of her traumatised children.

While the authorities have not disclosed the identity of the victim or the perpetrator, social media activists have identified the slain woman as a 42-year-old resident of Najran.

Prompt action by the Najran police led to the arrest of the suspect, who is now in custody.