‘We want region that is more stable and can resolve its issues over at negotiating table’

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The UAE can work with Israel on some areas, including fighting the new coronavirus and on technology, while still having political differences with the country, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) advocacy group, Gargash said communication with Israel was important and would yield better results than other routes taken in the past.

His question and answer session, described as “historic” by the AJC, occurred days after UAE ambassador to the US, Yousuf Al Otaiba, made a rare appeal to the Israeli public by having an article published in Hebrew in Israel’s leading newspaper. He said Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank.

“Can I have a political disagreement with Israel but at the same time try and bridge other areas of the relationship? I think I can and I think this is fundamentally where we are,” said Gargash.

He added that cooperation on the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic does not affect the UAE’s opposition to the proposed annexation or other political issues.

Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab states that have peace deals with Israel.

The Israeli government intends to begin debating on July 1 the annexation plan, which would apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish colonies and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

In the newspaper article, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington said annexation would upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and the UAE.

The Jewish community in the UAE has recently taken on a more public profile. A new kosher food delivery service was covered in national newspapers, and a group called the Jewish Community of the UAE opened a Twitter account in late May.

The group released a video, shared on Twitter by the UAE ambassador to London, featuring a Hebrew prayer for the UAE leadership.