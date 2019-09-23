The demonstration comes after rare protests against the Egyptian leader

Egyptians rally in support of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi Image Credit: Supplied

Cairo: Hundreds of Egyptians Sunday night gathered in Suez in support of President Abdul Fattah after protests against him were reported in the port city, witnesses and media reported.

Participants in the rally in the city’s Al Arbeen Square waved the Egyptian flag as they chanted slogans in support of the army and Al Sissi, they added.

Egyptian media showed the demonstrators chanting: “Long live Egypt”; and “We are with you, Sissi.”

Earlier this week, small, rare protests were held in some Egyptian cities against Al Sissi, who has been in office since 2014.

The protests were in response to a call from Egyptian dissident businessman Mohammad Ali, who is living in Spain where he has released viral videos alleging massive corruption by the military and the government. Al Sissi, an ex-defence chief, has dismissed the allegations, calling them “mere lies”.

Al Sissi is now in New York attending the annual General Assembly meetings.