Dubai: Egyptian Manar Sami, a TikTok influencer, has been released after her mother paid a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh4,600) to suspend the execution of her imprisonment term.
Earlier in the day, Manar, one of the TikTok girls, was handed a three-year jail term and fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds for posting “indecent videos violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family”.
On Tuesday, the Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok and inciting debauchery and violating society’s values.
The women were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds each for “violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family,” inciting debauchery and promoting human trafficking, according to a statement issued by the public prosecutor.
Their lawyers vowed to appeal the ruling. The prosecution statement named just two of them — Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old university student, and 22-year-old Mawada Al Adham — and said the other three helped run their social media accounts.