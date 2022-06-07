Dubai: An Egyptian man and his donkey are under custody because he used to tie his donkey in the main gas pipeline control room in Nag Hammadi in the Qena governorate, southern Egypt, local media reported.
A complaint was earlier filed by the natural gas company in the city stating that the man used to tie his donkey to the gas pipelines in the control room.
According to local newspaper, several complaints were also logged by the gas company and farmers against the man.
He was warned several times, but to no avail, annoying and endangering people’s lives.
His repetitive wrongdoing had finally prompted police to interfere and then decided to put both the man and his donkey under custody.