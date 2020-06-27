Cairo: An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced controversial actress and belly dancer Sama Al Masri to three years in prison on charges of inciting debauchery and violating society's values, legal sources said.
The Misdemeanour Court in Cairo also ordered Al Masri to pay a fine of 300,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh681), they added. She will be placed under probation for three years after serving the sentence.
The case is related to images and videos posted by Al Masri on her social networking accounts. Several lawyers deemed the material immoral and sued her.
Police arrested the 42-year-old entertainer in Cairo in April.
Her lawyer said Saturday he would appeal the ruling after examining the court explanation.
In 2014, another court had released Al Masri after ordering her to pay a fine in a case related to operating an unlicensed TV station. The following year, an administrative court disqualified her bid to run for parliament.