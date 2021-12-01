Dubai: An Egyptian man stabbed his wife and two sons several times before jumping to his death from his fourth-floor apartment following a family dispute in Al Warraq Island in the Cairo Governorate, local media reported.
The man died instantly, while his 34-year-old wife and two sons, who sustained several stab wounds and fractures, were taken to hospital. Their health condition is stable.
Security forces arrived at the scene immediately after the Giza Security Directorate received a report about the incident.
Preliminary investigations carried out by the public prosecution revealed that the man is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from his fourth-floor apartment after a heated argument with his wife and sons over financial expenses.
Prosecutors ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the man’s death and asked for a detailed medical report about the mother, a teacher, and her two sons, who are still at hospital receiving treatment.