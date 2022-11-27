Dubai: A young Egyptian man reportedly beat his 80-year-old mother to death using a long wooden stick after he couldn’t find is jacket.
The horrific crime occurred in the Egyptian capital on Saturday.
The man is said to have filmed the entire incident.
According to media reports, the woman had been found murdered in a street in Ain Shams, east of Cairo. Immediately, police were contacted, and rescue teams were dispatched.
Police investigations concluded that the victim’s son, who is still at large, is behind the crime. The suspect’s siblings said that their brother was suffering from psychological disorders and had been seeing psychiatrists for treatment.
The body of the victim was transferred to the morgue while police are still looking for the suspect.