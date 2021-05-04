Cairo: Egypt and France have signed a deal on supply of 30 Rafale fighter jets as part of Egypt’s efforts to boost its military capabilities, an Egyptian army official said on Tuesday.
The deal will be financed by a loan to be repaid over at least 10 years, military spokesman Brig. Tamer Al Refae added without disclosing the value of the transaction. The delivery dates were not immediately clear.
In 2015, Egypt and France sealed an agreement on supply of 24 Rafale jets for the Egyptian Air Force.
“The Rafales are characterised by high combat capabilities including capability to carry out long-range missions,” he said on Twitter. “Besides, they are equipped with an advanced armament system, high manoeuvrability and multiple armament systems,” he said.
In recent years, Egypt has sought to enhance its military resources and diversify its weaponry acquisitions as it is pursuing a relentless anti-terror fight and amid regional turmoil.