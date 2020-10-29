Cairo: Egyptian authorities have executed four convicts in a 2015 attack that left 17 people dead inside a Nile-side nightclub near Cairo, security officials said today.
The case dates back to December 2015 when the four attacked the nightclub in the Giza quarter of Agouza with fire bombs in retaliation after they were expelled from the place.
Fire and smoked trapped most of the people who happened to be inside the underground place, leaving 17 of them dead.
In September 2017, an Egyptian criminal court convicted the four defendants and sentenced them to death. They were handed down the same ruling in a retrial.
The verdict was approved by the Mufti of the Republic, Egypt’s highest Islamic authority, a legal procedure in cases involving death sentences in the country.