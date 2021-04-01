Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has led a military funeral for former prime minister Kamal Al Ganzouri who died Wednesday at a Cairo hospital at the age of 88 years.
Al Ganzouri was prime minister for three years starting from January 1996 under late president Hosni Mubarak. Al Ganzouri also served as a prime minister in November 2011 for eight months in the wake of an uprising that forced Mubarak to resign.
He had earlier served as a planning minister.
Devoted to Egypt
Al Ganzouri’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes. “Egypt has lost a statesman of a unique calibre,” Al Sissi said on his Facebook account, mourning Al Ganzouri.
“The deceased was devoted to Egypt, its soil and people. He made strong contributions in political and economic fields,” he added.
Following the military funeral in the courtyard of the Field Marshal Tantawi Mosque on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, Al Ganzouri was buried at the family’s cemetery in Heliopolis in eastern Cairo near Mubarak’s tomb.