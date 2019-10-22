Abidjan - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will meet President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt to discuss a 5,150-megawatt dam that has strained relations between the two nations over access to water.

Egypt is concerned that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built 3,200km upstream will restrict the flow of water in the Nile River, which it relies on for most of its needs. Ethiopia insists the $4.75 billion project is essential to its economic development and has sought to reassure Egypt that it will be used for energy only.

“We believe the dam will benefit all, including Egypt,” Abiy told lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa. “No force is going to stop Ethiopia from building the dam, this should be underlined.”

The dam is running over budget and is behind schedule by three years.