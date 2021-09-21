Cairo: An Egyptian child aged six killed his younger brother with a knife after a dispute over a toy, local media reported.
The child told investigators while crying that he was playing with his four-year-old brother in their house in the district of Al Haram near the Giza Pyramids, but his younger sibling snatched a toy from him, Al Watan newspaper said. The suspect added that in reaction, he seized a kitchen knife lying on a table and fatally stabbed his brother.
Prosecutors ordered the child’s release after questioning him in the presence of his parents.
The boys’ father said the two children were alone in the house playing when the deadly rivalry erupted between them, according to the report.
The parents were released too. It is not clear if any charges will be raised against them or their child.