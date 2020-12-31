Dubai: Twelve people were killed in a horrific traffic collision southeast of Aswan Governorate on Thursday morning, Arabic daily Youm7 reported.
The collision involved two trucks on Al Alaqi-Berenice road, connecting upper Egypt’s Aswan and the Red Sea governorates.
Mohammed Al Dakhily, director of the Aswan Ambulance Facility, said the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Aswan public morgue by 10 ambulances.
This is the second deadly road accident in Aswan within a week. On Sunday, 12 people were killed and five were injured in Aswan Governorate after a pickup truck coming from Assiut Governorate collided with a microbus coming from Aswan city on the Aswan-Cairo Western Desert Road.