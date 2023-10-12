TEL AVIV: At least 25 Americans have been killed in the attack by Palestinian Islamist Hamas militants in Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, during a trip to show solidarity with Israel.
In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, Blinken said Washington was working closely with Israel to secure the release of people taken hostage by Hamas.
Blinken vowed that the United States will “always” back Israel but said the Palestinians also had “legitimate aspirations” not represented by militant group Hamas.
“You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself. But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side,” Blinken said.