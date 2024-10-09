Dubai: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a much-awaited and crucial phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, as tensions escalate following Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel.

The phone call between Netanyahu and Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris ended after 50 minutes, Netanyahu’s office added.

The two sides were expected to provide readouts of their discussions later Wednesday. The phone call marked the first time Biden and Netanyahu spoke since August. Since then, Israel has launched a major campaign against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing much of its senior leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah.

The US also intervened to repel Iran’s firing of about 200 ballistic missiles. The US has acknowledged that Israel must respond to the strike, with retaliation anticipated soon. However, the US administration has urged Netanyahu to avoid targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities, fearing that such actions could escalate the conflict and involve the US further.

Biden calls Netanyahu a ‘liar’

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have been further strained by revelations in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, set for release next week.

According to the Washington Post, Biden expressed frustration with Netanyahu, calling him a “liar” primarily focused on his political survival.

The US has been seeking a ceasefire in Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza for several months, but without success.

Their talks come as Israel strategises its response to Iran, raising concerns among US, European and Arab leaders about potential strikes on Iranian nuclear or oil facilities that could exacerbate regional conflict and spike energy prices.

Netanyahu and Biden last spoke on August 21, making this dialogue all the more critical.

On Thursday, Netanyahu is due to hold a security-cabinet meeting, an Israeli official was quoted as saying by Bloomberg news agency.

Iran official in Saudi Arabia

As part of diplomatic efforts, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Saudi capital on Wednesday. Araghchi’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes as the region awaits Israel’s response to the Iranian missile attack.

"I hope that these consultations can lead to better conditions for Palestine and Lebanon and establish peace in the region," Araghchi told Iranian state television upon his arrival in Riyadh.

The Saudi Al Ekhbariya channel broadcast footage of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan greeting Araghchi and his delegation in Riyadh.

Earlier on Wednesday Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on X that Araghchi’s visit would focus on stopping “the Israeli regime’s genocide & aggression” and aimed to “alleviate the pain and suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon”.

Baghaei said the meetings in Riyadh were “in furtherance of our diplomatic efforts, in coordination with countries of the region”.

In Beirut on Friday, Araghchi said Tehran supports efforts for a “simultaneous” ceasefire in Lebanon and the Palestinian territory.

Gallant’s visit cancelled

The phone call between Netanyahu and Biden was prompted by Netanyahu’s decision to cancel a visit from Israel’s defence chief, Yoav Gallant, which was meant to coordinate responses to Iran.

The two leaders haven’t spoken since August, amidst tensions over Israel’s refusal to heed US calls for a ceasefire in its conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu called Iran's missile launch “a big mistake,” noting it caused minimal damage but forced thousands of Israelis into shelters.

2 killed in rocket attack on Israel

As Israel intensifies its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Netanyahu warned of a potential long war that could mirror the devastation seen in Gaza, urging the Lebanese to “take your country back” from Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in Kiryat Shmona due to retaliatory rocket fire from Hezbollah, which has also targeted Haifa.