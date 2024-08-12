Paris: Air France and its subsidiary Transavia France have again extended the suspension of their flights to Beirut, through Wednesday August 15, because of continued tensions in the region, the companies said on Monday.
The flights have been suspended since July 29 because of the "security situation in Lebanon" and their resumption "will be subject to a new assessment of the situation on the ground", Air France said in a statement.
The airline said "the safety of its clients and crews are its absolute priority".
Clients with reservations for flights before August 18 can annul or modify their trips without cost.
Numerous international companies have ceased serving Beirut over fears of a military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.
However, Air France said it continues to operate its flights to Tel Aviv even though some international carriers, such as Italy's ITA, have suspended their flights until at least August 15.