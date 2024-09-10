Dubai: Al Azhar University has suspended Imam Ramadan, a professor at the Faculty of Education, following his issuance of a fatwa that purportedly legalised the theft of utilities such as electricity, water, and gas.

The university’s vice president, Mahmoud Siddiq, confirmed the suspension, noting that this marks the third disciplinary action against Ramadan.

According to Siddiq, the university has a consistent stance against any teachings that contravene Islamic principles. “Al Azhar never permits the theft of public money,” Siddiq stated, adding that “this fatwa is irresponsible and deviates from the teachings of Islam.”

The suspension follows a history of controversy surrounding Ramadan. In 2012, he was first investigated for failing to submit exam answer sheets. Most recently, in 2019, he faced imprisonment for coercing students to remove their pants under dubious educational pretexts.

Despite these past incidents, Ramadan had been reinstated at the university until this latest fatwa prompted new disciplinary measures.

In response to the fatwa, Egypt’s Dar El Ifta, a leading Islamic authority, reiterated that it is legally and morally forbidden to steal or utilise state utilities without paying the prescribed fees. The authority described such actions as a betrayal of trust and akin to theft, emphasizing the religious directive to obey rulers and state laws.