Dubai: Three Israelis were killed on Sunday morning in a shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media and emergency services.

The victims, identified as workers at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley, were fatally injured when a gunman opened fire in the area.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's ambulance service, reported that their medics treated the men at the scene but were unable to save them. The men, approximately 50 years old, sustained gunshot wounds, and their deaths were confirmed following resuscitation efforts.

The attacker, who was reportedly a truck driver from Jordan, was killed by Israeli forces.

Preliminary reports suggest the shooter had entered the crossing and opened fire, resulting in three ser injuries.

Security forces are investigating whether the attacker was indeed a Jordanian truck driver who smuggled a weapon through the border crossing.