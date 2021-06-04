Cairo: Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion claimed by the terrorist group Daesh in north Baghdad, media reported Friday.
The blast occurred Thursday night in Baghdad’s northern area of Al Kadhimiya near a restaurant, witnesses said.
Police said the explosion had resulted from a “strange object”.
But Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it had been carried out by an explosive device.
In December 2017, Iraq announced retaking all territory seized by the extremist group in the country. However, Daesh has since claimed a string of deadly attacks in Iraq.
Last January, Daesh took credit for a double suicide attack that killed more than 32 people in central Baghdad.