The eclipse should see around 60% the Moon's visible surface obscured by Earth's shadow

File photo. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: Fifty years to the day since mankind launched the first mission to set foot on it, the Moon is set to treat Earthlings to a partial lunar eclipse, on Tuesday.

Lunar eclipses happen when the Earth gets aligned in between the Sun and the Moon.

Britain's Royal Astronomical Society said in a statement the event would be visible from parts of northern Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and Western Australia.

Best viewing conditions in Britain will be around 2230 (2130 GMT), it added.

Tuesday's eclipse should see around 60 per cent of the Moon's visible surface obscured by the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, the RAS said.