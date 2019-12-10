Kuwait’s former Finance Minister Nayef Al Hajraf has been named GCC’s new Secretary-General. Image Credit:

Dubai: Kuwait’s former Finance Minister Nayef Al Hajraf has been named GCC’s new Secretary-General. He will succeed Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, whose term expires next year. Al Hajraf will be the second Kuwaiti to assume the position since the formation of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981.

Al Hajraf was a Vice President of Gulf University for Science and Technology for Academic Services. He also served as Kuwait’s chief regulator of marketable securities in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and Managing Director of the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority (CMA) from 2014 to 2017.

He served as Minister of Finance in 2012, and Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education from 2012 to 2014.

He was also a member of the First Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority in 2010 and a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council.