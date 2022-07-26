Dubai: Famous Saudi-American YouTuber Dana Alotaibi was allegedly killed by her American husband, an active-duty member of the US Marines, following an argument on a busy freeway in the US last week, Arabic media reported.
The 27-year-old YouTuber was three-months pregnant, and died after receiving several stab wounds from her husband in Hawaii.
According to sources, the victim had complained before her death about being subjected to domestic abuse and pleaded for help multiple times but to no avail.
The YouTuber was killed on the H-3 Freeway last Wednesday night.
Alotaibi was very active on social media platforms, including TikTok, with over 77K followers and 518.7K likes on the platform. On her YouTube channel, the self-described artist had more than 81.8K subscribers.
The husband reportedly fled the scene and later used the murder weapon to inflicted injuries on himself.
He was apprehended a short time later and transported to a medical centre to receive treatment for his wounds. Alotaibi was also transferred to an area hospital but succumbed to her injuries about two hours after the attack.