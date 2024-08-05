Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region has experienced its heaviest rainfall in five years, leading to three fatalities and severe infrastructural damage across several villages.
The continuous downpour over the past three days resulted in strong torrents in Wadi Al Khams where a couple was swept away in their car, along with several other vehicles.
On the main road connecting the Sabya and Abu Arish governorates, where part of a bridge collapsed, resulting in one death and five injuries.
This incident has sparked outrage among the residents, who are now demanding an investigation and accountability from the officials responsible for the road’s maintenance.
Further complications were reported in Abu Arish, where poor water drainage infrastructure and inadequate road surfacing led to the collapse of parts of the western entrance near the Al Asha roundabout.
Numerous roads within the neighbourhoods also deteriorated, necessitating immediate intervention to address the faulty drainage and asphalt projects.
The heavy rains also led to significant pooling of water on most streets, disrupting traffic, and were accompanied by prolonged power outages in many villages and neighbourhoods, prompting urgent calls from residents for substantial upgrades.
Additionally, King Fahd Central Hospital in Jazan experienced water seepage into its ground floors. The hospital, which is over 40 years old, has undergone extensive renovation work costing millions of riyals, yet the building’s condition remains problematic. The situation has led to questions about the efficacy of the renovation efforts and the need for further improvements.