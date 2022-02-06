Cairo: A Saudi man has set up a house without doors to serve as a guest retreat for travellers, according to a TV report.
The man, identified as Khalid Al Harbi, keeps the house in the governorate of AlUla in north-west Saudi Arabia.
The building was constructed 15 years ago to receive guests and wayfarers, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in showing generosity to guests, Al Harbi told Saudi-owned TV Al Arabiya.
"Our religion encourages to welcome guests."
The house, he added, is fitted with all amenities, including well-furnished rooms, to ensure comfort of the guests.
“Our doors and hearts are open. All this is for free,” he said.