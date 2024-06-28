New Delhi: Four people who were injured after a roof collapsed at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 have been rescued and taken to hospital, Delhi Fire Services said on Friday.

Several cars were also hit by parts of the roof that collapsed.

Upon receiving the information, around three fire engines rushed to the spot. "Around 5.30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport." said an official from Delhi Fire Services.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said that he is personally monitoring the incident and that the rescue operation is still underway.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. They also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, various regions of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) are experiencing intense waterlogging issues. The Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in waterlogging.

Delhi-NCR was hit with incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday.

On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.