Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait is set to launch an unprecedented nationwide crackdown on violators of the Residency Law, starting after the expiration of a two-week extension period on June 30.

The intensive security campaign will be conducted across all governorates, involving various security branches including residency affairs, criminal investigations, rescue operations, and special services, as directed by the First Deputy Premier, Minister of Interior and Defence, Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al Sabah.

Sources within the ministry said that the campaign will target those violating the Residency Law, even those located in remote areas such as farms and chalets.

Legal actions are also set to be taken against individuals who are found to be harbouring these violators.

The ministry has allocated four detention sites to manage the violators who are arrested or surrender post-deadline. These facilities include the Deportation Prison, the Juvenile Welfare Department at the Sulaibiya Prison Complex, the Accommodation Department, and the Detention Department in the Residency Investigations General Department building near the United Nations Roundabout.

These sites are prepared to accommodate approximately 3,500 individuals, with subsequent deportation proceedings involving coordination with their respective embassies to secure travel documents.