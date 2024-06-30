"Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Executive Council has approved the Foreign Direct Investment Development Programme, which aims to attract Dh650 billion of investments to Dubai by 2033 through earmarking Dh25 billion over 10 years in direct support of Dubai’s ambitious plans," said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed.

"We have also approved the Dubai Economic Model to measure Dubai’s development against its economic targets through an economic database that includes more than 3,000 indicators to enhance consumer and investor confidence. Additionally, we approved the framework plan for the areas surrounding Metro stations to promote sustainability and quality of life in Dubai."