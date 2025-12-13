Why US Nvidia’s chip sales to China is far more complicated than it looks

Several researchers argue the policy does little to change the overall AI race. China’s domestic chip push is accelerating, it already has large quantities of Nvidia GPUs, and the H200 is not competitive with the frontier-grade chips powering the most advanced models today. Alex Stapp of the Institute for Progress called the decision a “massive own goal,” noting the H200 is much more capable than the previously allowed H20. But others say that even with that performance jump, the chip is still behind the curve. Chinese analysts say the move only reinforces the need for long-term self-reliance.