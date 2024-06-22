New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi became the first airport in India to introduce the government's 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)' for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the programme by unveiling dedicated counters at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport for Trusted Traveller Programme beneficiaries.

The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all.

To join the programme, eligible individuals must apply online. The registration process for FTI-TTP may take up to one month. Applicants must ensure their passport has at least six months of validity at the time of application.

Membership in the programme will be co-terminus with passport validity. The application process requires applicants to submit their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility.

This first-of-its-kind facility aims to significantly reduce congestion at airports by offering expedited emigration/immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers, both arriving and departing.

Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 is equipped with eight electronic gates - four for arrivals and four for departures--to facilitate a seamless experience for programme participants. The number of counters may increase based on demand.

"We at DIAL are very proud to join hands with the Government of India for launching the FTI-Trusted Traveller Programme at Delhi Airport. This programme will offer a world-class and seamless travel experience to all international passengers opting for this facility. The Trusted Traveller Programme allows Indian passport holders and OCI Cardholders to utilise these e-gates, bypass regular emigration/immigration queues, and enjoy a smoother journey. This technology-driven initiative is designed to make the emigration/immigration clearance process faster and simpler," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

Similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Trusted Traveller Programme allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to benefit from expedited immigration and security clearance upon arrival.