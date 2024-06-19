Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed that Dubai today is the world’s hub and a convergence point for humanity.

While meeting with senior officials from the Emirates Group, Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai has evolved into a pivotal link between the continents and civilizations of the world.

Reflecting on the origins of establishing an airline in Dubai over four decades ago, Sheikh Mohammed recalled it as a mere dream challenged by sceptics and faced with numerous distractions.

“Against the odds, this dream has flourished into a major success, now employing over 112,000 individuals, connecting 277 cities, and transporting more than 50 million passengers annually, generating revenues surpassing Dh 137 billion each year,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed underlined that Dubai's ambitions are far from being realized. The city is currently in the process of expanding its business operations, with plans to open a larger international airport. This ambitious project is aimed at connecting every city across all five continents, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global hub.

“Today, Dubai is the airport of the world, the meeting place of humanity, and a vital link between continents and civilizations,” he shared on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.