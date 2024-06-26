Dubai: Muscat residents were left stunned when 11 thieves, working in calculated unison, targeted a lone house, setting their sights on cash and treasured personal gold jewellery.

The Royal Oman Police swiftly responded, and apprehended the robbers. All suspects were Asian and employed within the Sultanate, the police said.

The police, however, did not reveal whose house they had targeted. After the arrests, authorities recovered stolen gold jewellery, cash and other valuables.

In an official statement, police assured the public that legal proceedings were underway before the suspects face justice. The bizarre nature of the crime has set social media abuzz, with Muscat’s tight-knit community reeling from the brazenness of the incident.